Six Nations: England v Wales (Sat)

Danny Care will become England's most-capped scrum-half when he makes his 78th appearance against Wales

2018 Six Nations Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 10 February Kick-off: 4:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live from 4:45 GMT; text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Team news & line-ups

England have made two changes from the side that beat Italy, including Danny Care stepping in for the injured Ben Youngs at scrum-half.

The other switch is at outside centre, with Jonathan Joseph replacing Ben Te'o, who drops to the bench.

Warren Gatland has named the same starting XV that comprehensively beat Scotland on the opening weekend.

Wing George North is among the replacements after impressing last weekend for Northampton Saints.

England: Brown; Watson, Joseph, Farrell, May; Ford, Care; M Vunipola, Hartley (capt), Cole, Launchbury, Itoje, Lawes, Robshaw, Simmonds.

Replacements: George, Hepburn, H Williams, Kruis, Underhill, Wigglesworth, Te'o, Nowell.

Wales: Halfpenny; Adams, S Williams, Parkes, Evans; Patchell, G Davies; Evans, Owens, Lee, Hill, AW Jones (capt), A Shingler, Navidi, Moriarty.

Replacements: Dee, W Jones, Francis, B Davies, Tipuric, A Davies, Anscombe, North.

View from both camps

England head coach Eddie Jones: "Wales see themselves on a self-proclaimed roll at the moment. So we will see how they deal with Twickenham, and deal with us.

"They have got a number of players that are going to struggle with the expectation. They had nothing to lose [last weekend] and they played with a great freedom. Now they have expectation, and they have to cope with that expectation."

Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde: "They [England] gained the ascendency out in Italy. They base their game around the set-piece. They'll be looking to exert their dominance up front.

"We're comfortable with where we are. We had a good hit out amongst each other before the autumn so the familiarity is there.

"We're there to do a job, we know they're going to come after our set-piece."

Match facts

Head-to-head

England have won five of their last six Tests against Wales, including the last three in a row.

The English could equal their Five/Six Nations record of five consecutive victories against Wales this weekend.

Wales' most recent victory at Twickenham was a famous 28-25 triumph in the 2015 World Cup.

England

England are attempting a record 15th consecutive home victory in the Six Nations.

They have earned 24 wins from their last 25 games.

Their only two defeats in the last 20 Six Nations fixtures both came against Ireland in Dublin.

England's last defeat at Twickenham was a 33-13 World Cup loss to Australia in October 2015.

They have since won 14 consecutive home Tests, racking up 64 tries and 507 points.

Danny Care makes his 78th appearance this weekend, becoming England's most-capped scrum-half.

Wales

Wales have lost three of their last five Six Nations away games, drawing with Ireland and beating Italy.

Victory over Scotland last weekend was both their 50th in the Six Nations and under the stewardship of Warren Gatland.

Gatland won his first Test match in charge of Wales at Twickenham in 2008.

Leigh Halfpenny scored two tries in the opening Six Nations game against Scotland, having previously gone 38 Tests and five years without one for his country.

Match officials

Referee: Jerome Garces (France)

Touch judges: Mathieu Raynal (France) & Nic Berry (Australia)

TMO: Glenn Newman (New Zealand)