Hallam Amos made his Wales debut against Tonga in November, 2013

Pro14: Dragons v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Friday, 9 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores.

Wales prop Leon Brown returns from concussion on Dragons' bench as they host Glasgow Warriors in the Pro14 on Friday.

He joins released Wales Six Nations squad member Hallam Amos and Test centre Tyler Morgan in returning.

Brown has not played since November while Amos (ankle) has not started since Boxing Day, 2017.

Winger Ratu Tagive makes his first Glasgow appearance of the season after recovering from an Achilles injury.

Rob Harley captains the visitors from the second row following his release from the Scotland camp.

Ruaridh Jackson and Lee Jones also miss out on the Six Nations selection and join Tagive in the back three.

However, there are nine Warriors in Gregor Townsend's squad to face France at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Morgan starts for the hosts for the first time after recovering from an ankle injury suffered in October 2017.

Morgan came off the bench as Dragons beat Worcester in the Anglo-Welsh Cup last Friday.

Former South Africa full-back Zane Kirchner starts at full-back at Rodney Parade with Gavin Henson on the bench.

Dragons defence coach Hendre Marnitz welcomed the return of Brown, Amos and Morgan, saying: "It's always good to have your international players back.

"We all know that Tyler is a special player with loads of X-factor.

"It's good to have him back and the club to have a very competitive environment.

"Suddenly there are a lot of players competing for a couple of positions, which lifts training and the environment."

Glasgow travel to south Wales in a commanding lead in Conference A, with 15 points separating them from second-placed Munster.

But with their leading players on Scotland duty in the Six Nations, Glasgow may be viewed as vulnerable by Dragons, who lie second from bottom in Conference B.

"Ratu has worked hard on his rehab and has played a bit of club footy the past few weeks," said Warriors head coach Dave Rennie. "He's a hell of an athlete and we're excited to see how he goes.

"The Dragons are a strong side, especially at home and we're going to have to play well across the board to get a result."

Dragons: Hallam Amos; Adam Warren, Tyler Morgan, Jack Dixon, Jared Rosser; Zane Kirchner, Dan Babos; Sam Hobbs, Liam Belcher, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Rynard Landman, Aaron Wainwright, James Benjamin, Harri Keddie (capt).

Replacements: Ellis Shipp, Gerard Ellis, Leon Brown, Henri Williams, Lennon Greggains, Sarel Pretorius, Gavin Henson, Jarryd Sage.

Glasgow Warriors: Jackson, Jones, Grigg, Thomson, Tagive, Hastings, Horne, Allan Malcolm, Halanukonuka, Harley (capt), Peterson M Fagerson, Fusaro, Ashe.

Replacements: Stewart, Kebble, Rae, McDonald, Smith, Pyrgos, Kelly, Matawalu.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Nigel Correll (IRFU), Dewi Phillips (WRU)

TMO: Wayne Davies (WRU)