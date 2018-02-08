Ospreys coach Allen Clarke played as hooker in the Ulster team which won the European Cup in 1999

Pro14: Connacht v Ospreys Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Friday, 9 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ospreys have named Wales Six Nations squad prop Nicky Smith on the bench as they travel to Connacht in the Pro14 on Friday.

Fellow Wales international Rhodri Jones is at loose-head as interim boss Allen Clarke takes charge of his first Pro14 game since Steve Tandy's departure.

Smith is among the players released for domestic duties as Wales prepare to face England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Experienced lock Andrew Browne returns to the Connacht team.

Fellow second-row James Cannon and fly-half Craig Ronaldson also are back after injuries.

Ospreys will be bidding to climb above the hosts in Conference A.

The visitors go into the game sixth, one place off the bottom, but one place and three points behind Connacht.

Former Ireland hooker Clarke said: "We know what we need to do over the next four weeks if we want to achieve our goal of qualification for the Champions Cup next season.

"We have to continue the improvement in performances that we saw in December and we have to win games, it's as simple as that.

"The qualification spot is definitely still up for grabs."

Clarke added: "It's true that we are running out of games so it's important that we get the results we need."

Connacht: Tiernan O'Halloran, Cian Kelleher, Eoin Griffin, Tom Farrell, Matt Healy, Craig Ronaldson, Caolin Blade; Denis Coulson, Tom McCartney, Conor Carey, Andrew Browne, James Cannon, Eoghan Masterson, Naulia Dawai, John Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Peter McCabe, Dominic Robertson McCoy, Gavin Thornbury, James Connolly, James Mitchell, Jack Carty, Pita Ahki.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Hanno Dirksen, Kieron Fonotia, Ashley Beck, Dafydd Howells; Sam Davies, Tom Habberfield; Rhodri Jones, Scott Otten, Dmitri Arhip, Lloyd Ashley, James King, Olly Cracknell, Will Jones, Rob McCusker (capt).

Replacements: Sam Parry, Nicky Smith, Ma'afu Fia, Guy Mercer, Sam Cross, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Luke Price, Joe Thomas.

Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU)

Assistant referees: David Wilkinson (IRFU), John Carvill (IRFU)