Six Nations: England's Jonathan Joseph and Danny Care start against Wales

Danny Care, here tackling Jonathan Joseph in training, gets the chance to start following an injury to Ben Youngs

Six Nations 2018: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 10 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru. Live text commentary and report on the BBC website and app.

Centre Jonathan Joseph returns to the England starting XV for Saturday's Six Nations match with Wales in one of two changes from the side that beat Italy.

Bath's Joseph replaces Ben Te'o, who drops to the bench, and will partner Owen Farrell in England's midfield.

Scrum-half Danny Care starts in place of the injured Ben Youngs, with Richard Wigglesworth among the replacements.

"We'll be well prepared and ready to go out there and beat Wales on Saturday," said head coach Eddie Jones.

Care becomes England's most capped scrum-half, winning his 78th cap to overtake World Cup winner Matt Dawson.

"Danny Care very much deserves the honour of being the most capped England scrum-half and I am sure he'll make the most of his opportunity on Saturday," added Jones.

Youngs, who started at scrum-half against Italy, will miss the rest of the tournament because a knee injury sustained in Rome.

Recalled replacement nine Wigglesworth, who is renowned for the quality of his kicking game, last played for England at the 2015 Rugby World Cup and at 34 is the oldest player in the squad.

Defending champions England, seeking a third title in a row, opened their campaign with a seven-try, 46-15 romp in Rome, while Wales were far too good for Scotland, winning 34-7 in Cardiff.

Wales have selected an unchanged starting XV, although Northampton's Lions winger George North is back on the bench after proving his fitness in a club game last weekend.

England team to face Wales: Brown; Watson, Joseph, Farrell, May; Ford, Care; M Vunipola, Hartley, Cole, Launchbury, Itoje, Lawes, Robshaw, Simmonds.

Replacements: George, Hepburn, Williams, Kruis, Underhill, Wigglesworth, Te'o, Nowell