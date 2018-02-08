Six Nations 2018: Uncapped Jordan Larmour on Ireland bench for Italy game

Jordan Larmour's six Leinster tries this season have included stunning scores against Ulster and Munster

Six Nations 2018: Ireland v Italy Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 10 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

Leinster talent Jordan Larmour is set to make his Ireland debut after being named on the bench for Saturday's Six Nations game against Italy.

The 20-year-old's six tries in 14 games since making his Leinster debut in September have included stunning solo scores against Ulster and Munster.

Six Nations debutant Jack Conan, Jack McGrath, Devin Toner and Dan Leavy are drafted into Ireland's pack.

CJ Stander, Cian Healy, James Ryan and injured Josh van der Flier drop out.

Larmour has burst on Ireland's rugby scene this season by producing a series of exhilarating performances with his ability to step off both feet without losing acceleration making him a huge handful for defences.

The former Ireland youth hockey international was the only uncapped player named in Ireland's Six Nations squad and his inclusion in the match-day 23 for the visit of the Italians was anticipated.

The starting backline is unchanged from the dramatic win in Paris as last-gasp drop goal hero Johnny Sexton again starts at fly-half despite earlier speculation that the British & Irish Lions star could be rested for the visit of the Italians.

Sexton's fly-half understudy Joey Carbery is likely to get some game time on Saturday after remaining on the bench for all of last weekend's game.

Jack Conan scored one of Ireland tries as he earned his fifth cap in the November win over Fiji

Stander on bench as Conan starts

With Sean O'Brien and Rhys Ruddock both unavailable because of injury, Leavy, after coming on for van der Flier last weekend, starts in the back row alongside his Leinster team-mate Conan and Peter O'Mahony.

Flanker van der Flier will miss the remainder of the Six Nations after sustaining knee ligament damage in Paris.

Number eight Conan has earned five Ireland caps but Saturday's game against Conor O'Shea's Italians will be his first Six Nations contest.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt drafts in Conan as Lions star CJ Stander drops to the bench after playing for the full 80 minute in the bruising Paris contest.

Toner returns to the second row despite Ryan's impressive performance last weekend while Schmidt rotates his loose-head props by recalling Jack McGrath in place of Cian Healy.

Saturday's encounter will be former Ireland full-back O'Shea's first match in Dublin as Azzurri head coach.

Schmidt's men have three home games - against Italy, Wales and Scotland - before the keenly anticipated match against England at Twickenham on 17 March.

Ireland team to face Italy: Kearney; Earls, Henshaw, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray; McGrath, Best, Furlong; Toner, Henderson; O'Mahony, Leavy, Conan.

Replacements: Healy, Cronin, Porter, Roux, Stander, Marmion, Carbery, Larmour.