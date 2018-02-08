Peter de Villiers: Zimbabwe appoint former Springbok head coach

Peter de Villiers coached the Springboks between 2007 and 2011

Zimbabwe have appointed former South Africa head coach Peter de Villiers to lead their national side.

The 60-year-old has been tasked with leading the Sables to their first World Cup since 1991.

Zimbabwe will compete at the Rugby Africa Gold Cup in June against Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Tunisia and Morocco, with the winner qualifying for the World Cup in Japan next year.

De Villiers was the first non-white man to coach South Africa.

He led the side from 2007 to 2011, winning the Tri-Nations in 2009 as well as enjoying a series win against the British and Irish Lions that same year.

The former Springboks coach said being appointed Zimbabwe boss was "the greatest day of my life".