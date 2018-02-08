Women's Six Nations: England bring in Pearce and Cokayne for Wales

Amy Cokayne attacks against Wales
Amy Cokayne scored one of England's 11 tries as they hammered Wales last year
Women's Six Nations: England v Wales
Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 10 February Kick-off: 12:15 GMT
Coverage: Live BBC 5 live sports extra commentary, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Updates on BBC Radio Wales.

England have made two changes to their starting XV plus two further positional changes for the match at home to Wales, with Charlotte Pearce and Amy Cokayne coming into the side.

Winger Pearce, who made her debut off the bench in last weekend's win over Italy, is handed her first Test start.

Danielle Waterman moves from wing to full-back, with Ellie Kildunne switching from 15 to outside centre.

Centre Lagi Tuima, 19, has been called onto the replacements' bench.

England won 63-0 in Wales last year, and the defending Grand Slam champions opened their 2018 account with a 42-7 victory in Italy on Sunday, although they had to wait until the second half before finding their form.

England women's team to face Wales: Waterman; Dow, Kildunne, Burford, Pearce; Daley-Mclean, Riley; Clarke, Cokayne, Bern, Scott, Taylor, Cleall, Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Davies, Cornborough, Lucas, Burnfield, Noel-Smith, Mattinson, Harrison, Tuima.

Women's Six Nations table

Media playback is not supported on this device

Kildunne finishes wonderful team try for England

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Rugby union coverage

Featured