Six Nations 2018: Rhys Patchell faces enormous pressure, says Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones said Wales see themselves "on a self-proclaimed roll at the moment"

Six Nations 2018: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 10 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru. Live text commentary and report on the BBC website and app.

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell faces "enormous pressure" and a "massive step up" in the Six Nations on Saturday, says England boss Eddie Jones.

The inexperienced Scarlets playmaker was instrumental as Wales crushed Scotland in Cardiff last weekend.

But Jones feels Patchell is one of a number of Wales players who could "struggle with the expectation".

"The pressure on him is going be enormous. It's whether he has the bottle to handle it," Jones said.

"We'll find out on Saturday.

"He hasn't played much Test rugby at all. He is going to have [Chris] Robshaw at him, [Owen] Farrell at him, [Danny] Care at him - all guys that have played a lot of Test rugby.

"Wales see themselves on a self-proclaimed roll at the moment. So we will see how they deal with Twickenham, and deal with us.

"They have got a number of players that are going to struggle with the expectation."

Warren Gatland's side were considered underdogs by some before the match with Scotland, but produced a resounding performance to batter the Scots 34-7.

"They had nothing to lose, and they played with a great freedom. Now they have expectation, and they have to cope with that expectation," Jones told BBC Sport.

"It's going to be different - they have a number of young players, we have an experienced England side who love playing at Twickenham in front of 82,000 people that's going to pose a completely different question to the Welsh side."

Having won back-to-back Six Nations titles, Jones says his side are happy to live with their own weight of expectation from England supporters.

"Having been an England coach for two years, the expectation is we win every game - that's something we carry around with us every time," Jones continued.

"We relish that. We don't care if we are favourites or underdogs."