Callum Black: Worcester Warriors re-sign prop from Ulster for 2018-19
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Worcester Warriors have re-signed loosehead prop Callum Black from Ulster for the 2018-19 season.
The 31-year-old came through the ranks at Sixways, making 51 appearances before joining the Irish side in 2011.
Warriors are also looking to complete the loan signing of Scotland international fly-half Duncan Weir.
The 26-year-old Edinburgh back is travelling to have talks about a move that would see him join up with the Premiership side from next week.
America-born Black said: "I'm very excited to be returning to where it all started for me. Hopefully my experience can add to a promising young pack."
Director of rugby Alan Solomons added: "Callum is a tremendous scrummager and a seasoned professional, having earned a wealth of experience in the Pro14 and Champions Cup."