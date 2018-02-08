Callum Black: Worcester Warriors re-sign prop from Ulster for 2018-19

Callum Black (right) joined Ulster in 2011 and has played 141 games for the Irish province

Worcester Warriors have re-signed loosehead prop Callum Black from Ulster for the 2018-19 season.

The 31-year-old came through the ranks at Sixways, making 51 appearances before joining the Irish side in 2011.

Warriors are also looking to complete the loan signing of Scotland international fly-half Duncan Weir.

The 26-year-old Edinburgh back is travelling to have talks about a move that would see him join up with the Premiership side from next week.

America-born Black said: "I'm very excited to be returning to where it all started for me. Hopefully my experience can add to a promising young pack."

Director of rugby Alan Solomons added: "Callum is a tremendous scrummager and a seasoned professional, having earned a wealth of experience in the Pro14 and Champions Cup."