James Davies will be in Llanelli on Sunday while Aaron Shingler will be recovering from his efforts for Wales against England at Twickenham on Saturday

Pro14: Scarlets v Benetton Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C. Live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Wales Six Nations squad members James Davies and Ryan Elias will face Benetton for Scarlets in the Pro14 on Sunday in Llanelli.

Open-side Davies and hooker Elias were overlooked for Wales' trip to Twickenham to face England.

Twelve of their fellow Scarlets were named in the Wales matchday squad.

Scarlets hope to end the weekend where they started it, top of Conference B, while the Italian side have a chance to make ground on fourth-placed Edinburgh.

The hosts have won all but two of their 13 games in the competition so far, while Benetton's improved form has seen them win six of their 13 Pro14 games.

Scarlets beat Dragons 47-13 in their last Pro14 game. Since then they have reached the European Champions Cup quarter-finals with wins over Toulon and Bath.

Elias was called up as a Wales squad replacement for Ospreys' Scott Baldwin.

Scarlets have also had to deal with Wales Under-20s Six Nations calls and according to head coach Wayne Pivac, that has prompted coaches to fill the gaps in training.

He said: "It's been a little more challenging than it has been in previous years with the success of the side and the selections, not only in the national team but the 20s as well.

"It's a challenging time for all clubs. We've got a pretty good feel about the group.

"Even the coaches have jumped in at training to make up the numbers."

Scarlets: Johnny Mcnicholl; Tom Prydie, Paul Asquith, Steff Hughes (capt), Ioan Nicholas; Dan Jones, Jonathan Evans, Dylan Evans, Ryan Elias, Werner Kruger, Lewis Rawlins, David Bulbring, Tadhg Beirne, James Davies, Will Boyde.

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Rhys Fawcett, Simon Gardiner, Steve Cummins, Josh Macleod, Declan Smith, Corey Baldwin, Tom Williams.

Benetton: TBC

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Mark Patton (IRFU), Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

TMO: Leo Colgan (IRFU)