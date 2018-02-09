Joe Taufete’e: Hooker signs a new two-year contract with Worcester Warriors

Joe Taufete'e has scored eight tries in 14 appearances for the USA

Hooker Joe Taufete'e has signed a new two-year deal with Worcester Warriors.

USA international Taufete'e, 25, joined the Warriors from San Diego Breakers in 2016 and has scored six tries in 26 Premiership appearances.

He follows Luke Baldwin, Ryan Mills, Sam Lewis, Niall Annett and Dean Hammond in agreeing a new contract.

"My journey in rugby has been a special one and I hope I can continue that upward spiral with Warriors in the future," he told the club website.

Worcester, who are 11th in the Premiership, have appointed Rory Duncan as their next head coach, with Carl Hogg set to leave at the end of the season.