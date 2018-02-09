Steve Bates: England Under-20s coach proud to return to Newcastle during Six Nations

Media playback is not supported on this device Bates excited by young England talent

Six Nations under-20s: England v Wales Venue: Kingston Park, Newcastle Date: Friday, 9 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT

England Under-20s coach Steve Bates is proud and excited to be returning to former club Newcastle Falcons during the age-group Six Nations.

Bates, who has played for and coached the Premiership club during his career, is taking his England side through their first major competition in 2018.

The young Red Rose take on Wales at Kingston Park on Friday at 19:45 GMT.

"Having been with this group since September, it does feel like our team now," Bates told BBC Look North.

"That adds excitement, it will be really special to come back to Kingston Park to play.

"I'll be more excited than nervous, it's very rewarding seeing young players play to their best. They're fired up and can do a job."

England's senior side play Wales at Twickenham on Saturday at 16:45 GMT.

