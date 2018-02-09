Six Nations 2018: Alun Wyn Jones defends Rhys Patchell and himself

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2018: Alun Wyn Jones reacts to Eddie Jones' comments about Wales

Six Nations 2018: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 10 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru. Live text commentary and report on the BBC website and app.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones says he is not concerned by England coach Eddie Jones' comments about his behaviour and the "bottle" of fly-half Rhys Patchell.

Eddie Jones complained to World Rugby about the lock confronting referee Pascal Gauzere as Wales beat Scotland.

He also questioned whether Patchell, 24, could cope with the pressure of Twickenham when the teams meet in the Six Nations on Saturday.

"It is a step up, but Patch is ready for that," said Alun Wyn Jones.

"People forget that Rhys Patchell has been around the squad for a good few years now. He'd probably like a few more caps as would people who've been in amongst it. But ... he has experience of being around the camp."

Patchell has made six appearances for Wales but has started only once at fly-half, in the 34-7 win against the Scots.

He has been given his chance in the absence of the injured Dan Biggar and Rhys Priestland and is one of seven players in Warren Gatland's team who have never played an international at Twickenham.

But Alun Wyn Jones joked: "We were been sponsored by a well-known brewery for a long time so there's plenty of bottle there."

The three-time British and Irish Lions tourist was also light-hearted when it came to Eddie Jones' describing his conduct against Scotland as being "out of order".

The lock approached referee Gauzere after Scotland's late try to request a video review.

Gauzere had already decided to check with the TMO, though the score was awarded.

"I'm very grateful that he (Eddie Jones) flagged it up, if someone's unsure in professional sport, it's important we get clarity," said the Welshman.

"My parents have done that (told me I'm out of order) for many years, and I'm married now so it's just like being at home."

World Rugby has decided not to take any further action despite the England coach raising the incident.

"Pascal at the time had no issue, and no issue after the game. But we're very grateful that (Eddie Jones) flagged it up because sometimes you can be over-zealous and potentially appear to go outside the spirit of the game," Alun Wyn Jones told BBC Sport Wales at his team's Surrey base.

"I'll keep doing what I'm doing and stay within the spirit of the game."