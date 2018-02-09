Six Nations 2018: Lionel Beauxis returns to France side v Scotland

Lionel Beauxis' form for Lyon, who are seventh in France's top 14, has won him a recall for France

Six Nations Championship: Scotland v France Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 11 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

France have recalled veteran fly-half Lionel Beauxis for his first Test in six years in Sunday's Six Nations match with Scotland at Murrayfield.

The 32-year-old, who last played for his country in the 2012 Six Nations, takes over from Matthieu Jalibert.

The injured 19-year-old suffered knee ligament damage in France's opening 15-13 defeat by Ireland last Saturday.

Centre Geoffrey Doumayrou replaces Henry Chavancy, while Marco Tauleigne replaces the injured Kevin Gourdon.

But Tauleigne has been ill and faces a late fitness test. If he is not able to start at number eight, Louis Picamoles - who has been recalled to the bench - will start at Murrayfield.

Further changes among the 23 see prop Eddy Ben Arous and scrum-half Baptiste Serin join the replacements.

"We think that the weather conditions won't be good so at the beginning of the game so we will need experienced players and Lionel Beauxis' kicking game will help us," said coach Jacques Brunel.

"We know Lionel's talent. He has not always expressed it at the highest level, and has not had consistency in its performances.

"But he showed great things with Lyon this season, that's why he is here, compared to others who could have had a claim.

Beauxis appeared to hurt himself in training on Friday as France team-mates checked on his welfare

"We trust him, he's good, he is confident."

Beauxis came to prominence when he guided France to a memorable World Cup quarter-final win over New Zealand in 2007.

But his last Test was a 16-9 defeat against Wales in Cardiff in March 2012.

France lost on their last visit to Murrayfield in 2016, their first defeat by Scotland in 10 years. But they prevailed 22-16 in Paris a year ago.

France team to face Scotland: Geoffrey Palis, Teddy Thomas, Remi Lamerat, Geoffrey Doumayrou, Virimi Vakatawa, Lionel Beauxis, Maxime Machenaud; Jefferson Poirot, Guilhem Guirado (capt), Rabah Slimani, Arthur Iturria, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Wenceslas Lauret, Yacouba Camara, Marco Tauleigne.

Replacements: Adrien Pelissie, Eddy Ben Arous, Cedate Gomes Sa, Paul Gabrillagues, Louis Picamoles, Baptiste Serin, Anthony Belleau, Benjamin Fall.