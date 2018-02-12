Six Nations: England to train against Georgia side with 'world's ugliest, strongest pack'

England beat Wales on Saturday to maintain their winning start to this year's Six Nations

England will use the Six Nations' first fallow week to train with Georgia - who have the world's "ugliest, strongest pack", according to boss Eddie Jones.

Many of Georgia's players compete in the French Top 14 league.

A similar event was staged before the 2017 autumn Tests against Wales, who England beat 12-6 on Saturday.

"Every scrum has to be intense or you get folded up like a travel map stuffed in your back pocket," said England captain Dylan Hartley.

England have won their opening two games of the Six Nations and will continue their bid for a third straight Six Nations title away to Scotland on 24 February.

To help prepare for the rest of their campaign, as well as next year's World Cup, England will practice scrums and line-outs against Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We want to have the best scrum in the world and they're the biggest, ugliest, strongest scrum pack in the world," said England head coach Jones.

England had considered travelling to Tbilisi but Georgia will now visit London, with the Rugby Football Union paying for their accommodation.

"It will be a really useful tool and I'm sure they will take something from it as well," added hooker Hartley.

"By mixing it up and training against someone different we will find something out about ourselves and we will learn."