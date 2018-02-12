Danny Cipriani: Wasps fly-half to leave at end of season

Danny Cipriani has scored more than 1,000 Premiership points

Wasps fly-half Danny Cipriani is to leave at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old 14-times capped England stand-off will end his second spell with the Premiership club, having re-signed for Wasps from Sale in 2016.

"I'll be sad to leave Wasps, but my job is far from finished. I can promise the fans my absolute all until the end of the season. I will now take some time to decide my next move," said Cipriani.

"We thank him for all his efforts," added director of rugby Dai Young.

"Danny is moving on at the end of the year. And we wish him well.

"Now this decision has been made public we can all concentrate on the really important three-and-a-half months of rugby which lies ahead.

"This begins for Danny, the rest of the squad and staff at the Ricoh on Sunday, where our focus is fully on the challenge presented by Exeter."

