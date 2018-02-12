Kyle Eastmond: Wasps and England centre faces double charge

Kyle Eastmond was sent off for a tackle on Marcus Smith, which followed his earlier challenge on Ross Chisholm

Wasps and England centre Kyle Eastmond is facing a double charge after being cited, then sent off inside two minutes in Sunday's 44-22 win at Harlequins.

The 28-year-old former St Helens rugby league convert, who has played for his country in both codes, has now been summoned to appear before an independent disciplinary panel.

He was red carded for a dangerous 17th-minute tackle on Marcus Smith.

But he had already just been cited for a separate tackle on Ross Chisholm.

Independent citing commissioner Paul Burke's decision to take action was then followed by referee Wayne Barnes showing him the red card.

Eastmond's hearing for both charges will take place in Coventry on Tuesday from 18.30 GMT.