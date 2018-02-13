Kyle Eastmond: Wasps and England centre banned for six weeks

Kyle Eastmond makes a dangerous tackle on Marcus Smith, hitting him high with his left shoulder
Kyle Eastmond has made just six appearances for Wasps this season

Wasps and England centre Kyle Eastmond has been banned for six weeks after pleading guilty to two dangerous tackle offences in Wasps' win at Harlequins.

Eastmond was sent off for a 17th-minute tackle on Marcus Smith, having been cited moments earlier for a challenge on Ross Chisholm.

The 28-year-old was given two three-week bans after his guilty plea and clean record were taken into account.

The bans will be served consecutively, meaning he can return on 17 April.

