Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Harlequins

Jonah Holmes has scored six tries in six appearances for Leicester Tigers in all competitions this season

Aviva Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 17 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Leicester make two changes to the side which lost to Gloucester, as Gareth Owen and Jonah Holmes come into the XV.

Owen starts at centre, with Matt Toomua moving to fly-half, while Holmes is on the wing as Nick Malouf is sidelined.

Harlequins make several changes after their 44-22 defeat at home by Wasps, as Aaron Morris returns at full-back and Jonno Kitto starts at scrum-half.

Joe Gray starts at hooker, Stan South comes in at lock and Dave Ward moves from the front row to flanker.

Quins' teenage wing Gabriel Ibitoye is named among the replacements, following his return from England's Six Nations training camp.

Leicester: Veainu; Thompstone, Tuilagi, Owen, Holmes; Toomua, Harrison; Bateman, Youngs (capt), Mulipola, Fitzgerald, Kitchener, Williams, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Rizzo, Cilliers, Wells, Hamilton, Simmons, Ford, Tait.

Harlequins: Morris; Alofa, Marchant, Roberts, Visser; Smith, Kitto; Boyce, Gray, Sinckler, South, Matthews, Wallace, Ward (capt), Chisholm.

Replacements: Piper, Lambert, Collier, Twomey, White, Lewis, Lang, Ibitoye.

Referee: Wayne Barnes.