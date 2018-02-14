Justin Tipuric: Ospreys flanker among Wales' released players

Justin Tipuric is also a British and Irish Lions player

Wales have released flanker Justin Tipuric to the Ospreys for the region's game against Southern Kings on Friday.

He is one of 11 players returning to their respective Welsh regions for the weekend's fixtures.

The Ospreys will also have Owen Watkin, Nicky Smith and Adam Beard available following their release.

Wales are currently on the first rest week of the Six Nations and face Ireland in Dublin next on 24 January.

Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Ellis Jenkins and Tomos Williams have been released to the Blues for their game against Munster.

Ryan Elias and James Davies have both been released to the Scarlets whilst Hallam Amos will be available for Dragons.