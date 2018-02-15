Pro14: Connacht v Zebre (Fri)

Finlay Bealham will make his 100th Connacht appearance in Friday's game

Pro14: Connacht v Zebre Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Friday, 16 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Connacht coach Kieran Keane makes four changes from the win over Ospreys for Friday's Pro14 home game against Zebre.

Ireland prop Finlay Bealham will make his 100th Connacht appearance after being named in place of Conor Carey.

Gavin Thornbury and fit-again Sean O'Brien replace Andrew Browne and John Muldoon in the pack.

The only backs change sees Darragh Leader replacing Ireland's Tiernan O'Halloran, who is out for around a month because of a hamstring injury.

With squad skipper Muldoon dropping to the bench, flanker Eoghan Masterson will captain the team.

Ireland squad members Kieran Marmion and Quinn Roux are both named on the bench.

Zebre include fly-half Carlo Canna, flanker Maxime Mbanda and hooker Oliviero Fabiani who all featured for Italy in last weekend's Six Nations defeat by Ireland.

Coach and former Connacht boss Michael Bradley makes two other changes from last weekend's 33-5 defeat by Munster as wing Rory Parata and lock James Tucker are drafted in.

Parata is a former Connacht player while full-back Ciaran Gaffney is Galway-born.

Zebre have remained in Ireland since last weekend's defeat in Limerick.

Following a poor start to the campaign, Connacht have produced improved form in recent months but they remain 13 points behind the Cheetahs who occupy the third and final play-off spot in Conference A.

Zebre are bottom of Conference A but their three wins have included their 27-23 victory over Ulster in late September.

Connacht: Leader; Kelleher, Griffin, Farrell, Healy; Ronaldson, Blade; Coulson, McCartney, Bealham; Thornbury, James Cannon; Eoghan Masterson (capt), Naulia Dawai, O'Brien.

Replacements: Heffernan, McCabe, Carey, Quinn Roux, Muldoon, Marmion, Jack Carty, Ahki.

Zebre: Gaffney; Di Giulio, Bisegni, Afamasaga, Parata; Canna, Palazzani; Ah-Nau, Fabiani, Bello; Tucker, Biagi (capt); Meyer, Mbanda, Giammarioli.

Replacements: D'Apice, De Marchi, Chistolini, Sisi, Minnie, Raffaele, Bordoli, Venditti.

Referee: M Adamson (Scotland0