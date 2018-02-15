Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Cheetahs (Fri)

Cummings is fit again after fracturing a knuckle in a training accident

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Cheetahs Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Friday, 16 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Alba, BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website

Glasgow Warriors welcome back second-row pair Scott Cummings and Tim Swinson for Friday's visit of the Cheetahs.

Scotland international Swinson has been out of action with since November, while Cummings makes his first start of the year, both suffering hand injuries.

Centre Sam Johnson is also back in the final change from last week's draw at the Dragons.

The Australian suffered a broken jaw in the Champions Cup tie against Montpellier in December.

Rob Harley retains the captaincy and will equal Graeme Morrison's record for all time Warriors appearances, playing his 177th game for the club.

Glasgow Warriors Head Coach Dave Rennie said: "Although we were disappointed to only get a draw against the Dragons we played the game in the right areas of the field and showed good attacking intent.

"The Cheetahs are a good side across the park and we know we're going to have to be more clinical with our possession this Friday to get the result.

"Sam, Scott and Tim are all influentual players for us so to have them back is a huge boost."

Glasgow, beaten only once in 14 Pro14 outings, beat the Cheetahs 29-26 on their October visit to Bloemfontein.

Glasgow Warriors: Ruaridh Jackson, Lee Jones, Nick Grigg, Sam Johnson, Niko Matawalu, Adam Hastings, George Horne, Alex Allan, James Malcolm, Siua Halanukonuka, Tim Swinson, Scott Cummings, Rob Harley, Chris Fusaro, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: Grant Stewart, Oli Kebble, D'Arcy Rae, Matt Smith, Adam Ashe, Henry Pyrgos, Brandon Thomson, Ratu Tagive.