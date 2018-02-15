Bernard Jackman: Dragons' Hallam Amos a Wales full-back

Hallam Amos has won 15 caps for Wales however 14 of them have been on the wing

Pro14: Dragons v Benetton Treviso Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Sunday, 18 February Kick-off: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores.

Wales wing Hallam Amos is best suited to the full-back position, according to Dragons coach Bernard Jackman.

"I spoke to (Wales backs coach) Rob Howley, we both felt his best position was full-back," said Jackman.

"He can play international rugby on the wing, but to be a stand-out international, full-back would be the position."

Amos, who is not likely to feature in Ireland, will wear 15 again for the Dragons against Benetton in the Pro14.

The 23-year-old medical student played in all Wales' Autumn internationals in 2017, starting the last three on the wing, before an ankle injury in December set back his Six Nations chances.

He has made just one Wales start at full-back in his 15 caps, in a World Cup warm-up against Ireland in 2015.

But Jackman believes Amos can rival Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams for the role.

"Wales are rich in that area, it's not an easy task, but someone like Hallam who's incredibly talented and driven, will rise to the challenge and try to put himself on the same level as those or even higher," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"Swiss army knife"

Kirchner spent three years at Leinster before his move to the Welsh region, scoring 45 points in 82 appearances

With Amos at full-back, South African utility back Zane Kirchner will remain at fly-half for the Dragons against Benetton, after a minor leg strain in training ruled out Wales utility back Gavin Henson.

Arwel Robson returns from injury to take a bench role, and is likely to share fly-half duties with the two veterans for the remainder of the campaign.

"Zane Kirchner's our Swiss army knife, he can play 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 but that's what you want from your high-profile foreign player, they've got to be versatile and he'll fit in where we need him.

"When Gavin [Henson] comes back, he'll get a crack at it (fly-half), and Arwel's back."

The Dragons have signed Josh Lewis from Bath for the 2018-19 season, and also have Angus O'Brien and Dorian Jones on the books.

Evans boost

The Dragons are boosted by the return of experienced flanker and former captain Lewis Evans against Benetton, playing his first game since a shoulder injury in October.

"It's been a tough four months (recovery), like Harrison Keddie we've been in the 'shoulder club' together but we're both back playing now," said Evans.

"It's been a tough season but I'm glad to be back."

Benetton arrive at Rodney Parade chasing a fifth straight Pro14 win, after dispatching the depleted Scarlets 22-12 at the Stadio di Monigo.

Dragons: TBC

Benetton: TBC

Referee: TBC