WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

17 FEBRUARY, 2018

Swalec Championship

British & Irish Cup

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

TWO EAST

Abercarn 23 - 23 Talywain

Blackwood 3 - 20 Senghenydd

Caerphilly 50 - 10 Pill Harriers

Garndiffaith 28 - 18 Caldicot

Hartridge 18 - 19 Cwmbran

Ynysddu 35 - 10 Nantyglo

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon 12 - 35 Llanishen

Cambrian Welfare 33 - 17 Aberdare

Cardiff Quins 19 - 33 Gilfach Goch

Cilfynydd 41 - 14 Penarth

Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd 18 - 32 Barry

St Peters 24 - 22 Llantwit Fardre

TWO NORTH

Abergele 12 - 73 Shotton Steel

COBRA 31 - 12 Newtown

Llanidloes 24 - 3 Rhyl

Welshpool 17 - 15 Bangor

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Brynamman 35 - 12 Maesteg Celtic

Builth Wells 27 - 10 Cwmavon

Cwmgors 16 - 18 Morriston

Nantyffyllon 15 - 17 Ystradgynlais

Nantymoel 23 - 15 Penlan

Pencoed 15 - 10 Taibach

TWO WEST

Amman United 29 - 19 Mumbles

Carmarthen Athletic 20 - 0 Loughor

Fishguard & Goodwick 20 - 28 Pontarddulais

Pontyberem P - P Llanybydder

St Clears P - P Yr Hendy

Whitland 31 - 15 Tumble

THREE NORTH

Benllech 8 - 29 Menai Bridge

Holyhead 51 - 22 Flint

Machynlleth P - P Mold II

Pwllheli II 3 - 17 Nant Conwy II

Rhosllanerchrugog 14 - 14 CR Dinbach II

THREE EAST A

Abergavenny 23 - 0 RTB Ebbw Vale

Blackwood Stars 5 - 30 Abertysswg

Chepstow 13 - 44 Monmouth

Machen 16 - 31 Oakdale

Newport HSOB 24 - 8 Tredegar Ironsides

Usk 36 - 0 Fleur De Lys

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Llandaff 3 - 42 Abercwmboi

Pentyrch 62 - 0 Llandaff North

Penygraig P - P Cefn Coed

Pontyclun 26 - 0 Old Illtydians

Taffs Well 12 - 8 Fairwater

Treharris 5 - 32 Gwernyfed

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Birchgrove 24 - 17 Aberavon Green Stars

Bryncoch P - P Briton Ferry

Glais 5 - 31 Bridgend Sports

Neath Athletic 20 - 19 Abercrave

Pontycymmer P - P Pyle

Porthcawl 20 - 0 Swansea Uplands

THREE WEST A

Aberaeron 22 - 40 Pembroke

Haverfordwest 21 - 7 St Davids

Laugharne 58 - 0 Tregaron

Milford Haven P - P Cardigan

Neyland 36 - 15 Pembroke Dock Quins

THREE EAST B

Blaina 30 - 16 Aberbargoed

Brynithel 13 - 19 Llanhilleth

Deri 11 - 13 Hafodyrynys

New Tredegar 13 - 10 St Julians HSOB

Rhymney 43 - 13 Rogerstone

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Caerau Ely 55 - 10 Hirwaun

Canton 31 - 10 Wattstown

Llantwit Major 34 - 7 Ferndale

Old Penarthians 5 - 40 Cowbridge

Tonyrefail 12 - 42 Tylorstown

Treherbert 52 - 0 Ynysowen

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Baglan 28 - 16 Ogmore Vale

Banwen 6 - 12 Tonmawr

Crynant P - P Cefn Cribbwr

Glyncorrwg 8 - 3 Alltwen

Rhigos P - P Bryncethin

Vardre 53 - 3 Pontrhydyfen

THREE WEST B

Bynea 26 - 19 Llandeilo

Lampeter Town 0 - 37 Burry Port

Nantgaredig 31 - 5 Betws

New Dock Stars 35 - 33 Trimsaran

Penybanc 12 - 29 Llandybie

THREE EAST C

Beaufort 14 - 3 West Mon

Crickhowell 27 - 37 Trinant

New Panteg 24 - 7 Trefil

Tredegar P - P Malpas

Whiteheads 32 - 14 Crumlin

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Brackla 43 - 7 Llandrindod Wells

Cardiff Internationals 6 - 42 Whitchurch

Glyncoch P - P Sully View

St Albans 32 - 7 Llanrumney

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach 24 - 14 Furnace United

Fall Bay 20 - 21 Pontardawe

Ferryside 8 - 63 Cefneithin

Panyffynnon 74 - 24 Cwmtwrch

South Gower 7 - 21 Cwmllynfell

Tonna 34 - 5 Pontyates

THREE EAST D

Girling P - P Pontllanfraith

Hollybush 15 - 7 Newport Saracens

Old Tylerian 15 - 13 Bettws

