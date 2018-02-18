Tyler Morgan: New injury worry for Dragons and Wales centre

Tyler Morgan made his Wales debut against Ireland in August, 2015

Dragons' Wales centre Tyler Morgan has a new injury worry after recently returning from an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old has suffered what Dragons described as a "setback" and say he is due to visit a medical specialist.

Morgan came off the bench after recovering from the ankle injury to score a try against Worcester in the Anglo-Welsh Cup on 2 February.

But he was ruled out of their Pro14 game against Benetton Rugby on Sunday.

Morgan suffered the ankle injury in October, 2017.