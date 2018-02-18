Tyler Morgan: New injury worry for Dragons and Wales centre

Tyler Morgan shows determination under pressure
Tyler Morgan made his Wales debut against Ireland in August, 2015

Dragons' Wales centre Tyler Morgan has a new injury worry after recently returning from an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old has suffered what Dragons described as a "setback" and say he is due to visit a medical specialist.

Morgan came off the bench after recovering from the ankle injury to score a try against Worcester in the Anglo-Welsh Cup on 2 February.

But he was ruled out of their Pro14 game against Benetton Rugby on Sunday.

Morgan suffered the ankle injury in October, 2017.

