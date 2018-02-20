Worcester Warriors sign Michael Heaney and Isaac Miller for next season

Warriors have snapped up Doncaster scrum-half Michael Heaney (left) and London Scottish hooker Isaac Miller

Worcester Warriors have made a double signing for the 2018-19 season by bringing in two Championship players.

Doncaster scrum-half Michael Heaney and London Scottish hooker Isaac Miller have both signed one-year contracts.

Ex-Scotland Under-20 international Miller, 23, and ex-Ireland Under-20 cap Heaney, 27, are English-qualified.

It takes Worcester's tally of new players for next season to six, following the signings of Cornell du Preez, Ashley Beck and Callum Black.

One of Cornell Du Preez's Edinburgh and Scotland international team-mates, stand-off Duncan Weir, has already been lined up to complete a move to Sixways at the end of the season.

"Michael is a talented player with an excellent understanding of the game," said Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons. "He will add further depth in the key position of scrum-half.

"Isaac is a promising young hooker who has excelled in the Championship this season. We're looking forward to bringing him to Sixways where he will no doubt continue to develop."

Worcester still lie 11th in the Championship, but Solomons' side are all but safe after back-to-back wins, lifting them 16 points clear of bottom side London Irish, who host Warriors this Sunday.