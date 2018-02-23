Premiership: Harlequins v Newcastle Falcons

Demetri Catrakilis fractured a bone in his throat on his second appearance for Quins in September

Aviva Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday 24 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins make four changes from the side which lost to Leicester, as winger Charlie Walker makes the starting XV.

Mark Lambert, Ben Glynn and James Horwill return, while fly-half Demetri Catrakilis is on the bench after five months out with a throat injury.

Newcastle Falcons welcome back captain Will Welch from a head injury.

Flanker Mark Wilson returns from a hamstring problem while full-back Simon Hammersley replaces Alex Tait in the other change from the win over Bath.

Harlequins: Morris; Walker, Marchant, Roberts, Alofa; Smith, Kitto; Lambert, Gray, Sinckler, Glynn, Horwill (capt), Wallace, Ward, Chisholm.

Replacements: Piper, Holenstein, Collier, Matthews, White, Lewis, Catrakilis, Visser.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Sinoti; Flood, Young; Vickers, Cooper, Welsh, Green, Witty, Wilson, Welch (capt), Latu.

Replacements: Socino, Lockwood, Davison, Robinson, Chick, Takulua, Hodgson, Mermoz.

Referee: Tom Foley.