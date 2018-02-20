Alex Dombrandt: Wales Under-20 lock to join Harlequins

Alex Dombrandt (left) in action for Wales Under-20s against England

Harlequins have agreed a deal to sign Wales Under-20 forward Alex Dombrandt at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old lock has been playing for Cardiff Met RFC while studying at university.

He featured five times for his country at the Under-20 Six Nations in 2017 as Wales finished third in the table.

"Alex is an outstanding talent who can play anywhere in the back five of the scrum," Quins director of rugby John Kingston told the club website.

"He has huge ambition and drive to reach the very top and I know our supporters will enjoy watching his outstanding, powerful running and offloading game."

Harlequins have not disclosed the length of Dombrandt's deal at the Twickenham Stoop.