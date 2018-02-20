BBC Sport - Andy Farrell: Wales game is 'like a cup final' says Ireland's defensive coach
Farrell: Wales game 'like a cup final'
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ireland's defensive coach Andy Farrell says Saturday's Six Nations game with Wales in Dublin will be "like a cup final" for both sides.
"The result is all that matters. It's do or die for them," said Farrell on Tuesday.
Ireland are unbeaten so far in their fixtures against France and Italy, while Wales powered past Scotland before being narrowly defeated by England last time out.