Pro14: Dragons v Edinburgh (FRi)

Guinness Pro14 Venue: Eugene Cross Park, Ebbw Vale Date: Friday, 23 February Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Dragons make four changes from the team beaten at home by Benetton Rugby for the visit of Edinburgh in the Pro14.

Hallam Amos remains at full-back after being released from the Wales Six Nations squad, but Dorian Jones comes-in at fly-half.

Prop Leon Brown returns with James Benjamin in the back row and Ollie Griffiths on the bench.

Dougie Fife will play his 100th game for Edinburgh in a side showing two changes from the win in Ulster.

Dragons: Hallam Amos; ;Rio Dyer, ;Zane Kirchner, ;Jack Dixon, ;Jared Rosser; Dorian Jones, Charlie Davies; Sam Hobbs, Liam Belcher, Leon Brown, Joe Davies, Rynard Landman, Aaron Wainwright, James Benjamin, Lewis Evans (capt).

Replacements: Ellis Shipp, Gerard Ellis, Lloyd Fairbrother, Harri Keddie, Ollie Griffiths, Sarel Pretorius, Connor Edwards, Jarryd Sage.

Edinburgh: 5. Dougie Fife; Jason Harries, James Johnstone, Chris Dean, Duhan van der Merwe ; Jaco van der Walt, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; Jordan Lay, Neil Cochrane, Murray McCallum, Fraser McKenzie (capt), Lewis Carmichael, Magnus Bradbury, John Hardie, Bill Mata.

Replacements: Cameron Fenton, Rory Sutherland, Elliot Millar-Mills, Cornell du Preez, Luke Crosbie, Nathan Fowles, Duncan Weir, Junior Rasolea.

Referee: George Clancy (Ireland)

Assistants: Kieran Barry (Ireland), Simon Rees (Wales)