Ospreys: Forward James King signs contract extension

James King made his debut for Wales against Japan in 2013

Wales international James King has signed a three-year contract with the Ospreys until 2021.

The 27-year-old from Mold has played lock, flanker and number eight in his 10 years at Liberty Stadium.

He has made 170 appearances for the region, with the latest of his 11 Wales caps coming against Italy in the 2017 Six Nations.

"This is my home away from home now. It seems like a lifetime ago that I came down straight from school," he said.

"I'm delighted to commit my long-term future to the Ospreys."

King is the fifth senior player to sign a contract extension following Adam Beard, Owen Watkin,Olly Cracknell and Sam Parry.

Aled Davies and Scott Williams, currently on Six Nations duty with Wales, have also signed from the Scarlets for the 2018-19 season.

King is ninth in the all time appearance list for Ospreys, with only Paul James, Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar in the current squad having played more times.

"Even though you'd say I'm a senior player I'm still young in the context of a rugby player," King added.

"So although there's plenty of youth coming through that are always pushing hard for your position, my aim for the next few years has to be to stay fit and play as often as I can."