Cardiff Blues: Wing Aled Summerhill signs new deal

Departing Cardiff Blues head coach Danny Wilson says Aled Summerhill has improved dramatically in the last couple of seasons

Cardiff Blues wing Aled Summerhill has signed a new two-year contract to stay at the region until 2020.

Summerhill, 23 from Rhondda, has scored 10 tries in 33 appearances.

He says he has picked up good habits from international colleagues Blaine Scully, Alex Cuthbert and Tom James.

"It's tough but it's healthy competition and they're good to learn off in training. Blaine's good under the high ball and doing extras at the end of a session," he said.

Summerhill, who also plays for Pontypridd, is likely to get more opportunities when Cuthbert leaves the Arms Park, while James is currently sidelined with depression.