Jersey to host Premiership side Harlequins in pre-season friendly on 11 August

Highly-rated youngster Marcus Smith scored a try when Harlequins beat Jersey 47-21 last August

Jersey Reds will host Premiership side Harlequins in a pre-season friendly.

Quins will take on the Championship club at St Peter on Saturday, 11 August a year after the two sides met at the Stoop in the run-up to this season.

It will be the sixth time the islanders have faced a Premiership side in pre-season, having twice faced Leicester and also taken on Bath and Worcester.

"Taking on a high calibre opponent will provide a really good challenge for our new squad," said boss Harvey Biljon.