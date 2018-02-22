Pro14: Scarlets' Johnny McNicholl and Tom Prydie out for the season

Johnny McNicholl joined Scarlets from Crusaders

Scarlets have suffered a blow in their bid to retain their Pro14 title with the news that full-back Johnny McNicholl and wing Tom Prydie are out for the rest of the season.

Scarlets say both players were hurt in their 20-13 defeat by Leinster.

McNicholl, who was replaced after 11 minutes against Leinster, had a shoulder operation yesterday.

Prydie is due to have surgery today on an ankle injury as the duo join centre Jonathan Davies on the sidelines.

New Zealander McNicholl has scored eight tries in 17 matches this season.