Pro14: Leinster v Southern Kings (Fri)

Leinster's Ciaran Frawley kicked a penalty and a conversion during his debut against Scarlets

Garry Ringrose will make his return from injury for Leinster against Southern Kings in the Pro14.

The outside centre, who is returning from an ankle injury, trained with the Ireland squad this week but has been released from for the game at the RDS.

Ringrose joins Isa Nacewa in midfield while fly-half Ciaran Frawley will make his first start after an impressive debut in the win against Scarlets.

Leinster are top of the Conference B table - 53 points clear of the Kings.

Ringrose is one of several Irish internationals to return to the Leinster match-day squad with full-back Dave Kearney set to make his 120th appearance for the province while fit-again James Tracy is named on the bench.

Jordan Larmour is also listed among the replacements after making his Ireland debut against Italy on 10 February.

In the front row, brothers Ed and Bryan Byrne will start alongside each other for the first time at senior level.

Leinster team: Kearney; Daly, Ringrose, Nacewa, Lowe; Frawley, McCarthy; E Byrne, B Byrne, Bent; Kearney, Nagle; Murphy, Connors, Deegan.

Replacements: Tracy, Dooley, Coyle, Molony, Timmins, Gibson-Park, Reid, Larmour.

Southern Kings team: Penxe; Makase, Klaasen, Vulindlu, Volmink; Du Toit, Gouws; Ferreira, Willemse (capt), Scholtz; Greeff, De Wee; Bredenkamp, Burger, Ntsila.

Replacements: Coetzee, Smith, Pupuma, Welemu, Lerm, Smith, Van Rensburg, Nel.