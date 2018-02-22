Six Nations: Scotland's Peter Horne 'excited to have a crack' at Owen Farrell

Farrell is a notoriously feisty competitor and a key player for England

Six Nations 2018: Scotland v England Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 24 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Scotland. Live text commentary and report on the BBC website and app

Scotland centre Peter Horne admits he studies Owen Farrell to improve his own game but will attempt to get the better of England's talisman on Saturday.

The Scots are aiming for a first win over their oldest rivals since 2008.

Horne and Farrell can both play at fly-half but will go head-to-head at inside centre at Murrayfield, Horne admitting he is up against a "special" player.

"Owen Farrell is one of the best players in the world," said the Glasgow centre, who will win his 31st cap.

"For me personally, it's really exciting; you want to test yourself against these guys and see where we are at.

"In the past, some of our coaches have spoken to Saracens coaches and been down to training with them and I have picked up little drills that Owen does after training to try and help my own game.

"He's a really special player and I am really excited to have a crack at him."

Farrell, 26, will resume his effective partnership with fly-half George Ford against Scotland and Horne believes the duo could sink his team's hopes of a famous win if they are allowed to dictate the game.

Farrell and George Ford (left) have known each other since their school days

"They are both really special players," said the 28-year-old.

"I think Farrell really helps Ford. Ford is obviously a really talented, special player, but Farrell outside him just makes him tick - takes a lot of the pressure off him.

"They are both fantastic at taking the ball to the line and trying to draw people onto them and then putting other people through.

"They are going to have cool, calm heads. They are both experienced players. They have a lot of caps.

"It's tough to knock them, but we have to make sure that we put them under pressure.

"You give them an armchair ride, that's what they want, they'll look to cut us to bits, so we have to be up in the face and make sure that they are seeing a relentless, good defensive wall, which hopefully they will do."

Horne has only started two previous Six Nations matches, despite winning 30 caps for Scotland

Scotland have not beaten England in their last 10 meetings - a draw in 2010 their only solace - and not scored a try against them at Murrayfield since 2004.

Horne says the Scotland players will use the long winless run as motivation rather than a reason to be daunted against the back-to-back Six Nations champions.

"No one likes getting beat, especially year on year," he added. "If anything, it just fuels the fire.

"We are obviously just desperate to try and turn it around and get a good win for us, for the country.

"We understand why its going to be a massive challenge. There's a reason they have beaten us 10 in a row; they are a fantastic side, but it's a challenge we can't wait to get stuck into."