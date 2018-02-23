Pro14: Zebre v Cardiff Blues (Sun)

Wales squad member Ellis Jenkins will captain Cardiff Blues against Zebre

Guinness Pro14: Zebre v Cardiff Blues Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Sunday, 25 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website, highlights on BBC Scrum V Sunday.

Cardiff Blues have been forced to make six changes for Sunday's Pro14 trip to Zebre.

Injuries mean the Blues field an entirely new front row of Rhys Gill, Kirby Myhill and Anton Peikrishvili.

Back-rowers Nick Williams and Macauley Cook are out, paving the way for Olly Robinson and Josh Turnbull to return.

Lock Damian Welch comes in for Seb Davies, who is in Ireland with Wales, but the backs are unchanged from last weekend's 25-18 victory over Munster.

"We have a number of boys who picked up bumps against Munster and were late calls," said Cardiff Blues head coach Danny Wilson.

"They're senior players which is a blow. Over the last two games we've had two really good wins and these guys have been pivotal but it has taken its toll. That said it provides an opportunity for others.

"We all know it's a very tough place to go to win. Gone are the days where you go to Zebre to pick up a bonus point win.

"It's an extremely difficult place and they got a result last week against Connacht away, and beat them quite comfortably."

Zebre's team includes three players released from Italy's Six Nations squad, centre Giulio Bisegni, prop Dario Chistolini and hooker Oliviero Fabiani.

Zebre: Rory Parata; Gabriele Di Giulio, Giulio Bisegni, Faialaga Afamasaga, Giovanbattista Venditti; Serafin Bordoli, Guglielmo Palazzani (capt); Cruze Ah-Nau, Oliviero Fabiani, Dario Chistolini, David Sisi, Leonard Krumov, James Tucker, Johan Meyer, Derick Minnie.

Replacements: Luhandre Luus, Daniele Rimpelli, Roberto Tenga, Valerio Bernabo, Jacopo Sarto, Riccardo Raffaele, Maicol Azzolini, Matteo Pratichetti.

Cardiff Blues: Rhun Williams; Aled Summerhill, Garyn Smith, Rey Lee-Lo, Owen Lane; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Rhys Gill, Kirby Myhill, Anton Peikrishvili, George Earle, Damian Welch, Olly Robinson, Ellis Jenkins (capt), Josh Turnbull

Replacements: Rhys Buckley, Brad Thyer, Scott Andrews, James Down, Alun Lawrence, Tomos Williams, Steve Shingler, Blaine Scully.

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

Assistants: Eddie Hogan-O'Connell (Ireland) and Clara Munarini (Italy)

TMO: Alan Falzone (Italy)