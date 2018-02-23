Pro14: Benetton v Connacht (Sat)

Tiernan O'Halloran has recovered from injury to take his place in the Connacht line-up

Guinness Pro14: Benetton v Connacht Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Saturday, 24 February Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Preview, updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Connacht trio Jarrad Butler, Denis Buckley and Tiernan O'Halloran have returned for the Pro14 encounter against Benetton in Italy.

Flanker Butler, prop Buckley and full-back O'Halloran missed last week's home defeat by Zebre.

Ireland's Ultan Dillane is back from international duty and is named among the replacements.

Connacht lie fifth in Conference A while Benetton sit in the same position in Conference B.

Niyi Adeolokun has recovered from injury and he joins Dillane on the Connacht bench.

Benetton will have to do without 12 players on Italy duty, to which are added seven players sidelined with injury.

"We have a number of players coming back from injury which will be a big boost against Treviso on Saturday," said Connacht coach Kieran Keane.

"They are on a great run of wins and I'm sure they will be targeting us especially when they have been so competitive at home this season."

Benetton: L Sperandio, A Bronzini, T Iannone, L Morisi, M Ioane, M Banks, T Tebaldi, W Douglas, M Barbini, A Sgarbi (capt), I Herbst, M Lazzaroni, M Zanusso, T Baravalle, F Zani.

Replacements: H Faiva, R Brugnara, C Traore, M Fuser, N Manu, G Bronzini, M Zanon, M Tagicakibau.

Connacht: T O'Halloran, C Kelleher, E Griffin, T Farrell, M Healy, J Carty, C Blade, D Buckley, T McCartney, F Bealham, G Thornbury, J Cannon, S O'Brien, J Butler, J Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: D Heffernan, D Coulson, D Robertson-McCoy, U Dillane, E masterson, J Mitchell, C Ronaldson, N Adeolokun.