Six Nations 2018: Liam Williams is relishing his Wales return

Liam Williams joined Saracens from Scarlets

Two weeks ago when Wales played England at Twickenham, Liam Williams watched the game on television after playing for Saracens against Newcastle.

Sorely out of practice after playing just once in 11 weeks, the British and Irish Lions back needed game time.

Saracens beat Newcastle, Williams came through without aggravating his abdominal injury, but he missed the start of the Wales game on TV.

"I rushed home... missed the first 15 minutes and we were 7-0 down," he said.

Wales, shorn of a number of high-profile players, lost 12-6.

However, Williams will not be late for Saturday's Six Nations showdown with Ireland in Dublin as one of three Lions returning to the Wales team after the England defeat.

He is in a back three alongside full-back Leigh Halfpenny, who also missed the Twickenham game, and fly-half Dan Biggar who like Williams plays for the first time in the 2018 tournament.

Williams is happy to present the Wales management with a selection headache.

"It's great and it's ideal for the squad, but maybe not so much for the management," he said.

"But it's a good headache to have."

'Aerial battle'

After Wales struggled against England's kicking game, Williams expects more of the same in Dublin.

"I know the aerial game didn't go too well against England and we know exactly what is going to be coming on the weekend," said Williams.

"With Conor Murray at nine and Johnny Sexton at 10 they are two world-class players and I'm looking forward to the aerial battle against them.

"They are two great blokes and to be fair all the Irish boys were great on the Lions tour. I really enjoyed spending some time with them and I'm looking forward to seeing them at the weekend.

"Hopefully we'll have a war in the afternoon and then have a couple of pints in the evening!"

Williams' respect for Sexton - a strong theme coming out of the Wales camp - extends to the nickname he gives the Leinster stand-off.

"Johnny is a great bloke, I always call him 'my coach' and I'll do so again at the weekend.

"He's class, there's no ifs or buts about it."

But the former Scarlets full-back is hoping Sexton does not get a chance to repeat his extraordinary match-winning drop goal that saw Ireland beat France on the first weekend of matches.

"Hopefully the game won't be that close. We know exactly what we're going to be up against at the weekend. It's going to be tough and it's going to be fast."

Wales need a win in Dublin - where Ireland have not lost a Six Nations match since 2013 - to keep alive their championship hopes.

"The way the boys have been playing and training has been unbelievable," he said.

"The skill level since the autumn has been unbelievable. It's great to be back here in and around the squad.

"Ireland have won two so hopefully we can go well at the weekend, stick them under a lot of pressure and come away with the win."