Scotland v England: Murrayfield crowd will inspire England, says Chris Robshaw

England's Robshaw has won three times at Murrayfield

A hostile Murrayfield crowd this weekend will only serve to bring England's players closer together, says visiting flanker Chris Robshaw.

Scotland host England in the Six Nations on Saturday, with a sell-out crowd expected for the Calcutta Cup

England have beaten Italy and Wales and are aiming to be the first team to win three outright Six Nations titles.

"It's you against everyone, you have to stand up and be counted," said Robshaw, who has won three times at Murrayfield.

"I believe going away from home brings the players closer together," he told BBC Sport.

And Robshaw says the squad are experienced enough not to get sucked into any "mind games" around the match, which may influence the team's preparation.

The Harlequins flanker was captain in Cardiff in 2015 when the England players were kept waiting in the tunnel before their Friday night showdown with Wales.

"The players in the squad now have been around long enough to have dealt with a lot of those things," he said.

"We've been away from home where you are out on the pitch early, you are waiting for ages, you are being baited - whatever it may be.

"Some teams try and play these mind games and stuff like that, and it's about focusing on what you have done all week and what you are going do."

Of England's matchday squad of 23, only replacement scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth has experienced defeat at Murrayfield, a 15-9 loss in 2008.

While full-back Mike Brown, who, has only experienced success away in Scotland, has backed England to deliver again.

"When you are away [from home] it's about guys on the field coming together and getting each other through tough and good times, and that's what we do," Brown told BBC Sport.

"That's what makes this team so good - we bond well on and off the field, we work hard together - and that's a big part of how successful we have been."

Robshaw continued: "It's a game we are looking forward to, the Calcutta Cup is up for grabs which adds a bit of extra spice.

"There are fantastic stadiums to play in rugby, and this is one of them."