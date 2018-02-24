Six Nations: Scotland have chance of title after England win - Finn Russell

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Scotland 25-13 England highlights

Scotland can challenge for the Six Nations title if they maintain the standards set in victory over England, says man-of-the-match Finn Russell.

Gregor Townsend's side scored three first-half tries in a 25-13 victory at Murrayfield to sit third in the table.

Next up for Scotland is a trip to unbeaten leaders Ireland on 10 March and their campaign concludes in Italy.

"It's definitely a tough last couple of games but, if we keep that going, we've got a chance," said Russell.

The fly-half had been criticised for below-par performances in the opening loss to Wales and the subsequent win over France.

However, he responded with a display full of poise and cunning as Scotland registered their biggest Six Nations win against England - and their first since 2008.

"It's unreal for us," Russell told BBC Sport. "We had a game plan and we executed it really well.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks but I've still enjoyed all the games, especially this one."

Russell orchestrated Scotland's attack and kicked a crucial second-half penalty

After a blistering first 40 minutes, the Scots went into the interval with a 22-6 lead, courtesy of two tries from Huw Jones and one from Sean Maitland, and Russell kicked a penalty with 13 minutes left to seal victory.

Scotland captain John Barclay also raised his game significantly as the home side made it nine wins from their past 10 outings at home.

"We were fuelled by the disappointment against Wales," said Barclay. "But, as we said afterwards, we didn't become a bad team overnight.

"Getting the win over France was important and this blows the confidence up again."

On Russell's showing, he added: "I predicted he'd be man-of-the-match, that's the nature of the guy. He plays on the line and he was outstanding today."

Townsend, who won once in 10 attempts as a player against England, enjoyed his first Calcutta Cup fixture as head coach.

"It's a great feeling," he said. "We knew how important this week was going to be, what it meant to our supporters and the players played with real pride.

"There was also real intensity, and great accuracy - especially in the first half.

"We forced mistakes. We discussed opportunities we felt we could create and it was pleasing the way we took them."

Looking ahead to Dublin, where Scotland last won in 2010, Townsend added: "Ireland; they're pretty good.

"We need to improve away from home. We've done well here at Murrayfield but the job now is to put in a good performance away from home."

What the pundits said:

Former Scotland scrum-half Andy Nicol: "Everyone comes to Murrayfield expecting a win now, and that's not happened for a very long time. And I think the crowd really helped with the defensive effort in the second half.

"Gregor Townsend came in and everyone doubted him at first. But he's moved on from this win already, and they will analyse it and grow from it. He never gets too high or too low, he'll just look at everything and try and put things right in their away form."

Former England scrum-half Matt Dawson: "Every player in that Scotland side will be remembered forever - it was that kind of game. But to have a moment that defines the game - like Huw Jones' second try - is incredible.

"This game will be remembered for an individual try of world-class stature. His all-round game was outstanding and England had no answer to him.

"Scotland have the talent, the strategy, and the execution. They played magnificently and this has to be the beginning of something. It's been a brilliant week for Gregor Townsend. He has got it spot on this week."

Former Scotland captain Gavin Hastings: "That was as good a victory Scotland have had probably since 1986 and it was thoroughly deserved. They had a game plan and executed it as close to perfection as Scotland are capable of doing."