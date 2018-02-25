Women's Six Nations: Ireland 35-12 Wales

Ireland centre Sene Naoupu is tackled by Wales fly-half Elinor Snowsill at Donnybrook

2018 Women's Six Nations Ireland (14) 35 Tries: Lyons, Molloy 2, Naoupu, Tyrrell Cons: Briggs 3, Flood 2 Wales (0) 12 Tries: Evans, Harries Con: Snowsill

Ireland women secured their second win of the Six Nations as they scored five tries in a bonus-point victory over Wales at Donnybrook on Sunday.

Leah Lyons and Claire Molloy scored to help Ireland lead 14-0 at half-time.

Amy Evans and Sioned Harries touched down for Wales, but Sene Naoupu, Hannah Tyrrell and Molloy crossed to ensure an ultimately comfortable Ireland success.

Ireland lie third in the table, six points behind England and France, with Wales fourth on four points.

Ireland had followed up their opening day 24-0 defeat by France with a 21-8 victory over Italy and this performance will provide further cause for optimism for coach Adam Briggs.

Wales defeated Scotland 18-17 in their opening fixture, before suffering a thumping 52-0 reverse at the hands of champions England.

Wales host Italy in their penultimate game on 11 March, while Ireland are at home to Scotland on the same day.

Wales' poor Six Nations record against Irish

Wales went into the game without a Six Nations win over Ireland for seven years but the Welsh had made it a sour ending to Ireland's disappointing Women's World Cup last summer, winning the seventh-place play-off 27-17 in Belfast to secure their place in the 2021 tournament

Ireland came out on top 27-19 in a warm-up match between the sides in Ystrad Mynach in January.

Lyons rumbled over for the opening score of the game in the 16th minute after the home side had created momentum into a rolling maul from a lineout.

Niamh Briggs kicked between the posts for the first of her three conversions, full-back Kim Flood adding the extras to the final two Irish tries after Briggs was replaced.

Just before half-time, captain Molloy ran in her first try, crossing the whitewash moments after Katie Fitzhenry had been tackled just short of the line after a Naoupu line break had put her in the clear.

Wales fight back but Ireland prevail

The visitors fought back after half-time, Evans barging over beside an upright four minutes after the resumption, Elinor Snowsill knocking over the additional two points.

Two minutes later number eight Harries rolled away from an attempted Irish tackle, broke clear and raced over the line to put two points between the teams.

Prop Lindsay Peat received a yellow card for a high tackle earlier in the move but despite being a player down Ireland soon scored their third try, Briggs switching the ball to the impressive Naoupu, who powered her way over.

Flanker Molloy dotted down again soon after but the referee had already blown for an infringement and the 'try' was disallowed.

The bonus-point try arrived with six minutes remaining, Naoupu providing the pass for Tyrrell to dummy and score, before Molloy displayed a burst of searing pace to dive over for her side's fifth try with 79 minutes on the clock.

Ireland: Kim Flood; Megan Williams, Katie Fitzhenry, Sene Naoupu, Claire McLaughlin; Niamh Briggs, Ailsa Hughes; Lindsay Peat, Ciara O'Connor, Leah Lyons; Orla Fitzsimons, Aoife McDermott ; Ciara Griffin, Claire Molloy (capt), Paula Fitzpatrick.

Replacements: Cliodhna Moloney, Laura Feely, Fiona Reidy, Elaine Anthony, Edel McMahon, Nicole Cronin, Michelle Claffey, Hannah Tyrrell.

Wales: Lisa Neumann, Hannah Bluck, Kerin Lake, Rebecca De Filippo, Jess Kavanagh-Williams, Elinor Snowsill, Rhiannon Parker, Caryl Thomas, Carys Phillips, Amy Evans, Siwan Lillicrap, Mel Clay, Alisha Butchers, Beth Lewis, Sioned Harries.

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Cara Hope, Meg York, Natalia John, Nia Elen Davies, Jade Knight, Robyn Wilkins, Hannah Jones