Sam Cross: Ospreys say Sevens star wants to be 15-a-side success

Sam Cross scored his third try in five Ospreys games in the 27-26 win over Cheetahs on 24 January

Olympic Sevens silver medallist Sam Cross wants to be a 15-a-side success according to his region.

The 25-year-old received a shock Wales squad call-up for the 2017 autumn after just one match for the Ospreys and won his first cap against Australia.

Cross did not play for the Ospreys for three months but scored in the 27-26 win over the Cheetahs.

"He is desperate to make it as a 15s player," said interim coach Allen Clarke.

Cross rose to prominence during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games winning a silver medal as part of the Team GB squad alongside fellow Welshman James Davies.

The Brynmawr produced was signed by the Ospreys and drafted into the starting side against Saracens in October 2017 for a Champions Cup match and excelled with a try-scoring display.

His reward was a surprise Welsh call-up by Warren Gatland after just one match of professional rugby. Cross was handed his debut as a replacement against Australia and made his first start v Georgia in November 2017.

Cross was not to to feature for the Ospreys again until 2 February and only returned for a league start against the Cheetahs where he impressed as a number eight in the Liberty Stadium victory.

Commonwealth Games and World Cup sevens tournaments are being held in 2018 but Ospreys believe Cross wants his long-term future in the longer form.

"I thought he was fantastic and he had to step in at eight," said Clarke.

"His energy, footballing ability and work in the contact area was excellent.

"He has done wonderfully well through the Welsh Sevens programme.

"He is like a new signing for us. Sam brings a different dimension and compliments the type of game we like to play.

"We see him as a member of our squad going forward."

Sam Cross (left) was a second-half substitute for Wales against Australia in November 2017

The Ospreys were also indebted to outside-half Sam Davies who slotted over a 79th minute match-winning conversion against the Cheetahs.

Davies has endured a difficult season after being dropped from the Wales squad.

"Sam has not played that much rugby at 10 for us over the course of the season," said Clarke.

"In the second-half when we gave him some ball to play off, he was a threat, the Sam Davies we expect to see.

"His goal-kicking stats were fantastic. To nail that pressure kick at the end tells you about his character."

Clarke said the Ospreys are already missing close to 30 players because of injuries and international players with hooker Sam Parry being forced off against the Cheetahs.