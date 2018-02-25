Pro14: Ospreys hold talks with Fleck about head coach role

Robbie Fleck played for South Africa in the 1999 World Cup hosted by Wales

Ospreys have spoken to Stormers coach Robbie Fleck about replacing Steve Tandy as head coach.

Tandy left his Ospreys role in January 2018 after six years in charge with forwards coach Allen Clarke taking over the interim head coach position.

Former Springboks centre Fleck has led the Stormers to two Super Rugby quarter-finals since taking over in December 2015.

Fleck won 31 Springbok caps between 1999 and 2002 and also played for Bath.

The 42-year-old is on the Ospreys shortlist with the region also having spoken to other candidates.

Fleck was an assistant at the Stormers from 2010 and took over the main job when Eddie Jones was appointed England coach in November 2015.

Jones had been due to take the Stormers job after coaching Japan at the 2015 World Cup but instead linked up with England.