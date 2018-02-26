Jack Condy: Injury forces Scarlets' back-rower to retire aged 23

Jack Condy joined Scarlets and Llanelli from Cross Keys ahead of the 2015-16 season

Scarlets back-rower Jack Condy has been forced to retire aged 23 because of a knee injury.

Condy made his Scarlets debut in October 2015 and went on to make 19 appearances for the region.

He also made 23 appearances for Principality Premiership side Llanelli, scoring 11 tries.

"Following consultations and thorough medical advice it is with great sadness that I have to accept that I will play no further part on the field," he said.

"Special thanks must go to my family, all of the coaches and team-mates I've been lucky enough to work with during my time at Scarlets, Cross Keys and Penallta.

"I must extend my sincerest gratitude to my girlfriend Chloe who has had to put up with my mood swings during the most difficult periods of my injury.

"A special mention must go to physios Math, Jo and Kat, and indeed all of the medical staff, at the region who have been unbelievable in rehabilitating my knee. I can't thank Dr. Huw Evans enough for his help and support throughout the tough times.

"I'm privileged and extremely proud to have represented the Scarlets over the last three years and will be a supporter for the rest of my life."