Ospreys: Hooker Sam Parry could miss rest of season

Sam Parry went off clutching his chest during the Cheetahs game

Pro14: Zebre v Ospreys Venue: Stadio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Saturday, 3 March Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C; score updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Ospreys could be without their hooker Sam Parry for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old from Haverfordwest went off injured during the region's 27-26 victory over Cheetahs Saturday.

Backs coach Gruff Rees told a press conference on Tuesday that Parry is having an MRI on his chest muscle and it "may well be" his season over.

Rees also expects to lose prop Nicky Smith to the Wales Six Nations squad after Wyn Jones was ruled out with an injury.

Smith had been released to play for Ospreys after he was not included in the squad to face Ireland.

However, Rees said he has options in Rhodri Jones who has "has looked the part" and Gareth Thomas who is a "consummate pro".

Parry recently signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at Ospreys until 2020

Ospreys are currently sixth in Conference A, just one place above Zebre.

But victories over the league's two South African teams, Southern Kings and Cheetahs have seen them close the gap on Connacht to two points.

"We feel like we've given ourselves a reasonable degree of control in terms of putting our season back on track from a horrendous position," said Rees.

"We're excited about the games we've got left, even though it's a bit difficult around selection and injuries, but it's actually just roll your sleeves up time."

Rees said he expects a physical game against Zebre after Cardiff Blues were made to battle for their narrow weekend win.

Zebre will be bolstered by the return of key players such as Carlo Canna and George Fabio Biagi from Italy's Six Nations squad which Rees said made a "massive difference" to their win over Connacht.

