Six Nations 2018: Ireland centre Chris Farrell set to miss rest of tournament

Ireland centre Chris Farrell looks set to miss the remainder of the Six Nations after being injured in training on Tuesday.

An Irish Rugby statement said that Farrell, man of the match against Wales on Saturday, sustained ligament damage after twisting his knee in the turf.

The Munster centre made his Six Nations debut in Saturday's 37-27 win after replacing injured Robbie Henshaw.

Garry Ringrose looks the obvious choice to come into the Ireland midfield.

"Chris Farrell received treatment on the field earlier today after twisting his knee in the turf," said the Irish Rugby statement.

"He subsequently jogged on to rejoin the rest of the playing group and felt well.

"He was sent for a precautionary scan this afternoon which indicated some ligament damage had occurred and he will now see a specialist. Chris is unlikely to be available for the remainder of the Six Nations. "

More to follow.