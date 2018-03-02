Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Leicester Tigers

Worcester's 31-27 win against Leicester in November was their first ever at Welford Road

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Sunday, 4 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Worcester are without injured scrum-half Francois Hougaard (ankle) for the visit of Leicester to Sixways as they seek a first double over the Tigers.

But centre Jackson Willison and hooker Jack Singleton are fit after both pulled out just before last Sunday's defeat at bottom club London Irish.

Leicester have captain Tom Youngs back at hooker and Mathew Tait at centre.

Tait takes over from Gareth Owen, who needs surgery after enduring a shoulder injury in the 28-20 win at Saracens.

Former Worcester player Mike Williams makes his 50th appearance for Tigers since his move from Warriors in the summer of 2015, while home flanker David Denton, who is due to make the same move this summer, lines up against the side he is to join.

Scrum-half Jonny Arr, lock Will Spencer and flanker David Denton all return for Worcester, who switch back Chris Pennell to full-back and Josh Adams to the wing. They also have Academy centre Will Butler on the bench and in line for a potential Premiership debut.

Match facts

Leicester still have hopes of a top-four finish, having won their last two Premiership games to rise to within four points of fourth-placed Newcastle.

Tigers have won three of their last four Premiership games, Sunday's win at Saracens having been their first on the road since the end of October.

After losing their first seven Premiership games this season, Worcester have won five of their last nine. And they have lost just once at Sixways in any competition since early December, the 46-25 defeat by Bath.

Worcester's win at Welford Road in November was their first against Leicester, who have won on their last nine visits to Sixways in all competitions, including their 2012 Anglo Welsh Cup final victory over Northampton.

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"We weren't 100% at the races last week. There was a reason for that but there is no excuse. The Premiership is relentless. All sides have injuries and you have got to cope with them.

"What I've said to the players is that life is not about the falling down. It is about the getting up every time you get knocked down.

"We have got to do that. We have got to dust ourselves off and prepare for Leicester."

Leicester head coach Matt O'Connor:

"Worcester beat us at home in November and we have got to be significantly better this time and deliver on what we have done in the last couple of weeks against Harlequins and Saracens.

"At Sarries we managed to put them under pressure and didn't give them an opportunity to recover through our inaccuracies.

"We defended well and we took our opportunities in attack too. But we have to keep improving week on week because this league has never been tighter and we need to stay in the mix."

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Heem, Willison, Mills, Adams; Shillcock, Arr; Waller, Singleton, Schonert, Barry, Spencer, Denton, Faosiliva, van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Haupt, Bower, Milasinovich, O'Callaghan, Cox, Baldwin, Butler, Hammond.

Leicester Tigers: Veainu; Thompstone, Tuilagi, Tait, Holmes; Toomua, Harrison; Bateman, Youngs (capt), Mulipola, Fitzgerald, Kitchener, Williams, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Rizzo, Cilliers, Wells, Hamilton, Simmons, Ford, Malouf.

Referee: Luke Pearce.