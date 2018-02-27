Pro14: Ulster boosted by return of Charles Piutau for Glasgow game

Charles Piutau will leave Ulster at the end of the season after two years with the Irish side

Ulster full-back Charles Piutau is back from injury for Friday's Pro14 meeting with Conference A leaders Glasgow Warriors at Kingspan Stadium.

The 26-year-old New Zealander, who has scored 55 points in 40 appearances for Ulster, has recovered from a dislocated rib cartilage.

Ulster's poor form continued with Saturday's defeat by Scarlets in Wales.

They lie five points behind third-placed Edinburgh in the race for the final play-off spot in Conference B.

Glasgow are a massive 12 points clear at the Conference A summit although they were beaten by nearest challengers Munster on Saturday.

Ulster have lost three of their last four matches, including a defeat by Wasps which ended their European Champions Cup hopes.

Piutau arrived in Belfast in 2016 after playing for Auckland Blues and Wasps, while he won the first of 17 All Blacks caps three years earlier.

He will leave Ulster at the end of the season to join English Championship leaders Bristol.