Six Nations 2018: Scotland & England cleared over tunnel clash at Murrayfield

Scotland and England will not face disciplinary action after their players clashed in the tunnel before Saturday's Six Nations match at Murrayfield.

As the teams left the field after the warm-up, England back Owen Farrell and Scotland forward Ryan Wilson appeared to clash at the entrance to the tunnel.

Six Nations organisers gathered evidence from both teams, the BBC and match officials.

They said there was "no evidence of violent conduct".

A statement read: "There was some evidence of pushing and shoving in the tunnel at the relevant time, but no clear evidence of violent conduct or similar against any individual player."

The Six Nations said it will write to the Scottish Rugby Union and the Rugby Football Union to remind them of their responsibilities.

Scotland won 25-13, their first win over England since 2008.

After the match, England head coach Eddie Jones said he did not see the incident and did not think it had any bearing on the outcome, adding: "These things happen."

Analysis from the scene

BBC rugby union reporter Sonja McLaughlan

It was a bit shocking to find myself in the middle of a melee at Murrayfield as it's not something I've ever witnessed before.

I'd just finished doing interviews for BBC television and had moved to the mouth of the tunnel at the exact moment it kicked off to take photos of Scotland captain John Barclay and the team mascots.

I was aware of the atmosphere suddenly changing and turned round to see England's Owen Farrell animated and angry, being restrained by a number of his team-mates.

Meanwhile, a number of Scotland players were trying to stop the scuffle escalating by pulling back one of their squad.

There's not a lot of space there as Murrayfield has a dividing pillar at the entrance to the tunnel, so the players were suddenly in very close proximity to each other, creating a flashpoint.